On May 8, at about 8:10 a.m.

Officers responded the Starbucks – 1447 Lincoln Blvd regarding a subject who selected food/merchandise from the location. The subject selected several items and sat on a chair. The subject ate all of the items without paying for anything. Officers spoke with the subject. The subject did not have any money or intentions on paying for anything. The subject was taken into custody without incident. Adam Matthew Haines, 36, homeless, was issued a citation for petty theft.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.