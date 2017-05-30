Locals can team up with The Harold Robinson Foundation for the Annual Pedal on the Pier fundraiser on June 4.

The fundraiser benefits the Harold Robinson Foundation, a non-profit that works to help improve the lives of Los Angeles’ less fortunate children by providing them with funds to attend camp retreat.

While at camp, the children will have the opportunity to participate in recreational programs they normally would not have the chance to.

“Pedal on the Pier has always been a private fundraising event, this year we have decided to release a limited amount of tickets for sale to the general public,” said Co-Founder of the Harold Robinson Foundation, Jeff Robinson.

The event will host 100 stationary bikes and 500 riders with teams pedaling 100 miles on the Pier.

“When considering where we would host Pedal on the Pier, we thought of the Santa Monica Pier as one the most iconic locations in Los Angeles,” said Robinson. “It’s difficult to think of a better place to spin a hundred miles, while overlooking the ocean.”

Participants can sign up as an individual or a team of five or more. Teams have the option to ride relay style throughout the day or tough it out and ride on your own.

Riders will be instructed from some of the city’s top cycling coaches with hundreds of family and friends cheering them on.

Each team or individual must raise a minimum of $2,500 to go towards Harold Robinson Foundation.

“Last year we raised a whopping $860,000 for the foundation,” said Robinson.

As of Friday, May 26, the total donations are at $653, 949 with a goal of $1,000,000. If the goal is reached the money will help bring over 25 inner city schools on a three-day camp retreat.

This year Peal on the Pier has added a 21 and over lounge that will open in the afternoon.

“This is the first year we’ve had a bar, we feel like there is so much more to do at the Pier than pedaling,” said Robinson. “We wanted to accommodate our guests and friends of riders there to cheer them on. We believed that adding an adult lounge would be a great addition to our event and of course another great way to raise more money for the foundation.”

Sponsors of the fundraiser include Caliwater, Stages Cycling, Wahoo Fish Tacos, Taos Footwear, Bead Relief, CTO Consultant, Planet Smoothie, Del Frisco’s Grille, Real Water, and Spinfish Poke House.

Throughout the event there will be multiple DJ’s, bands, celebrity guest, vendors, along with food and drinks. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 11 a.m. with a cutoff time at 4 p.m. Parking will be available in Lot #1.

“We are very excited to welcome supporters and spectators alike,” said Robinson. “The only rule is to have a great time.”

