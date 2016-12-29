On December 12, 2016 at about 2:10 a.m. officers were patrolling Lot 3-North at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway observed a vehicle parked in the lot in violation of a municipal code. As officers approached the car, they observed the passenger holding marijuana and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver was found to be on probation for burglary with search conditions. Both occupants were asked to exit the vehicle. As the passenger exited the vehicle, a bag containing cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and pharmaceuticals was recovered. Also recovered was packaging material and US currency. The passenger was taken into custody without incident.

Holt, Eric Charles from Temple City was booked for Possession of Opiates for sale; Possession of cocaine for sale; Sell/Transport cocaine; and Possession of methamphetamine for sale. Bail $ 30,000.00