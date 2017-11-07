On October 28, at about 6:51 a.m.

Patrol officers were dispatched to The Fairmont Miramar Hotel (101 Wilshire) regarding a fraud investigation.

Management of the hotel explained to the officers that multiple guests in two rooms had booked with a fraudulent credit card.

Officers went up to the room and made contact with the occupants inside.

They discovered one subject, later identified as Ginger Thompson, had a felony bench warrant out of San Bernardino.

Officers located a bag of an off-white crystalized substance resembling methamphetamine, paraphernalia and several bank access cards and other identification all in her possession.

Officers also learned that Thompson was in possession of the fraudulent card when she checked into the room.

Officers also made contact with a male by the name of Gianbcarlo Pineda Barahona, and discovered he was on probation for a firearms violation.

Barahona admitted to officers that he had heroin in his pocket. They located additional amounts of heroin along with other evidence indicative of sales.

Officers placed both suspects under arrest and transported them to the station.

Thompson, 37, of Carson was arrested for defrauding an innkeeper, credit card fraud, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized us of personal information.

No bail was set.

Pineda Barhona, 27, of Los Angels was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale.

He was denied bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.