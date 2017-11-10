Editor:

Along Broadway, a block south of Saint John’s Hospital, there once was a stretch of meters where people could park for nine hours. As I learned to my dismay last Monday, that time limit has been reduced to four hours.

This is bad in two ways. First, the signs in that area continue to advertise the availability of nine-hour parking. Those, obviously, should be replaced.

Worse, though, is that for people who cannot afford the expensive garage parking in that neighborhood, the meters along Broadway, close to the hospital and medical offices, were a cheap and convenient alternative.

Even at one dollar an hour, it cost patients much less to park where they could leave their cars all day for nine bucks.

If the city does not want to restore nine-hour meters to Broadway, the very least it should do is put up signage that reflects the new reality.

Joan Walston

Santa Monica