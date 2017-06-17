On June 8, at about 1:19 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 900 block of 6th Street regarding a subject acting suspiciously and trying to open multiple residential doors at several buildings. Officers located the subject on the 900 block of 7th Street. Officers discovered the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was in possession of a backpack containing personal items including credit and identification cards belonging to others. Also, recovered was a small vile containing cocaine. Andre Ramon Durham, 31, from Lancaster, was arrested for identity theft and possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $70,000.

