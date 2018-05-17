Join the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore (AASMMS) in supporting state, local and national parks and beaches of the Santa Monica National Recreation Area on Sunday May 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Calamigos Beach Club Restaurant, 26025 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

All are invited to attend this exciting new art exhibit and sale of original paintings of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area by 15 local artists. A portion of sales help support local, national and state parks.

Enjoy a sip of wine and visit with our talented artists whose work features original paintings of our beautiful local mountains and seashore. The Calamigos Beach Club Restaurant is a breathtaking five-acre ranch along the Malibu coast with a beautiful restaurant and views of the Pacific from every window. There will be wine and hors d’oeuvres, compliments of Calamigos Beach Club, with lunch and cocktails for purchase throughout the day. Complimentary Valet Parking.

Visit allied-artists.com for more information.

Submitted by Russell Hunziker