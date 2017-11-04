The Santa Monica Police Department released the following statement regarding an early morning shooting in Santa Monica:

This morning at about 12:58 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue and Colorado Blvd. regarding possible shots fired. Officers arrived in the area and discovered a shooting had occurred with a victim located on Ocean Avenue. An involved bus drove to the Santa Monica Public Safety Facility (PSF) with additional gunshot victims on board. Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics responded and treated the victims. Three victims were treated and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A fourth victim suffered minor injuries; but was not transported to the hospital.

Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to her injuries from a gunshot wound. Two additional victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers determined a bus (bus-1) occupied with a large group parked along Ocean Avenue and Colorado Blvd. Several occupants exited the bus (bus-1) onto Ocean Avenue. At some point, the occupants (bus-1) got into an altercation with several subjects that exited another nearby bus (bus-2) parked on Ocean Avenue. A short time later, several suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into the bus (bus-1) striking three victims and a victim on Ocean Avenue. The suspects fled the area westbound in Palisades Park and jumped over a railing towards Pacific Coast Highway. The bus (bus-1) immediately fled the area and drove to the Santa Monica PSF with three gunshot victims on board.

The suspects are described as 2-3 male blacks with no additional information available at this time. This investigation is on-going. We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating witnesses or anyone in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Leone (310) 458-8949; Detective Cooper (310) 458-8478; or the Santa Monica Police Department (24 hours) at (310) 458-8495.