crime-watch

On June 13, 2018 at about 11:53 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Bloomingdales– 395 Santa Monica Place – regarding a theft with the suspect claiming to be armed with a gun. Loss Prevention followed the suspect as she attempted to flee. Officer arrived and detained the subject for an investigation. Officers learned Loss Prevention Staff monitored a female subject that entered the store and selected several items from the sales floor. The subject walked into a fitting room and put some of the clothing on – shorts, tee shirt, sweatshirt, and jacket- with security sensors on the clothing. The value of the clothing was estimated at about $1058.00. The subject exited the store without paying for the merchandise. As the subject exited the store, Loss Prevention Staff stopped the subject and confronted her. The subject reached towards her lower back and told staff she had a gun. Loss Prevention Staff backed away from the subject. The subject did not display a gun at any time. The subject was taken into custody. No weapon was recovered. Tierra Lachelle Harris, 29, was booked for robbery. Bail was set at $ 50,000.