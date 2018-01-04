Organizers said Wednesday that Olivia Munn will host the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards to be broadcast Jan. 11 on the CW from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

Munn follows T.J. Miller who hosted last year. Miller has since been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was in college. Munn is among Brett Ratner’s sexual harassment accusers and has been fighting for reforms in Hollywood.

Joey Berlin, president of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, said in a statement that Munn’s work as an actress along with her activism give her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead the night.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” said Berlin. “Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

The awards are organized by Berlin’s group and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and The CW Network will partner at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards to honor “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot with the #SeeHer Award, which will be presented by director Patty Jenkins.

Organizers said the #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement — to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. In a statement, BFCA/BTJA said Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders. Viola Davis received last year’s inaugural #SeeHer Award.

Munn’s next film will be the action thriller “Hummingbird.” She will star in Shane Black’s “The Predator” opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Sterling K. Brown.