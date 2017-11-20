On November 10, at about 12:33 a.m.

Offices responded to a radio call for service at the 3000 block of Steiner Avenue regarding a prowler trying to make entry into a residence. Officers arrived and located two subjects standing near the intersection of Marine Street and Steiner Avenue.

Officers determined the resident was awakened by a loud noise coming from the front of his home. The resident walked out of the house and saw an unattended bicycle on the sidewalk.

He then noticed the suspect to the rear of the property trying to force his way into the garage. The resident confronted the suspect and the suspect tried to flee the property. The resident was able to grab the suspect and tackle him to the ground.

The suspect struck the victim several times in the mid-section. The victim yelled for help.

The suspect pulled out a knife and tried to stab the victim. The victim was cut in the forearm.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and detained the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was treated at the scene by SMFD Paramedics. Kenneth Keith Dilks, 30, homeless was arrested for burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at Bail $40,000.