Officers were on patrol in the 1500 block of Ocean Ave when they noticed a person inside Palisades Park smoking a cigarette, in violation of Santa Monica Municipal Code 4.44.020(a) (2).

Officers approached the subject and asked him for identification.

The subject told officers he did not have identification and he gave officers several false names. Officers eventually arrested the subject for the smoking violation.

When officers began to search the subject and his belongings, they located several debit/access cards and checkbooks with various names printed on them.

The subject could not give officer an explanation of how he these items came into his possession.

Officer also located several identification cards with the subject photo on them but the cards had different names and descriptors on them.

Since the officers could not positively identify the subject, they transported him to Santa Monica Jail.

The subject was eventually identified as Leon Christien Sanchez, 37, homeless. Sanchez was booked at Santa Monica Jail for identity theft, false impersonation and possession of stolen property. Sanchez’ bail was set at $50,000.

