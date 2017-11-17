On October 31, at about 8:30 a.m.

Officers were conducting a periodic check in the area of the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk.

Officers spoke with the subject that was loitering in the area.

Officers gathered the subject’s information, which later revealed he had outstanding warrant for his arrest for possession of burglary tools.

The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail. Issac Randy Isaac, 29, from Fontana, was arrested for the outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $30,000.