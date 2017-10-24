On October 14, at about 10:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the Shangri La Hotel – 1301 Ocean Avenue regarding a battery that just occurred.

Officers arrived and detained a female who had struck a security staff member of the hotel. Officers determined the subject entered the hotel and attempted to enter the rooftop bar. The subject was denied entry due to her level of intoxication.

The subject remained in the hotel lobby until security staff asked her to leave.

The subject became confrontational and argumentative with hotel staff. At some point, the subject struck several employees multiple times with a closed fist.

The hotel staff was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody.

Kelsey Hust Callirgos Yates, 28, from Manhattan Beach, was arrested for public intoxication and battery. Bail $20,000.