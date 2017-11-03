On October 27, at about 2 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of the 3rd St Promenade and Santa Monica Bl.

regarding an assault that had just occurred. The victim told the officers he was walking on the Promenade when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Joshua Kalana Hawk.

Hawk pushed the victim causing him to stumble. Hawk continued to assault the victim by striking him several times in the head and neck area. Some passersby began to yell at Hawk and he stopped his assault of the victim.

When the officers arrived on scene several witnesses to the incident informed the officers to the suspect’s whereabouts. Hawk was detained and arrested after the investigation.

The victim denied having any injuries and declined medical assistance at the scene. Hawk, 36, homeless, was charged with battery. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.