Upon arrival, the officers met with a Loss Prevention Officer for Apple. The loss prevention officer stated he was working in an undercover capacity when he observed a woman select an Apple Watch from the display table and strap it to her wrist.

The woman rolled her sleeve down, covering the watch. The woman then walked out of the store without paying for the watch.

The Loss Prevention Agent stopped the woman outside the store, identified himself and brought her back into the Apple store to call police.

The woman was later identified Corinna Presi, 45, of Santa Monica. Presi was transported to Santa Monica Jail where she was booked for petty theft. Presi was later released from custody with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

