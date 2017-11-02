On October 17, at about 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and determined a subject fought with a an employee of the store after he was confronted for trying to steal.

The subject was located at 7th Street and Santa Monica. Officers learned the suspect entered the store and filled a Big Gulp cup full of coffee. The subject refused to pay for the coffee and left the store.

The victim (employee) confronted the suspect outside the store. The suspect placed the victim in a headlock and poked the victim’s eye with his fingers.

The victim was able to identify the suspect and was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody.

Thomas Brian Metzger, from Stanford, FL was booked for robbery and battery. Bail was set at $100.000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.