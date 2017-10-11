On September 27, at about 12:08 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of a possible burglary in the 200 block of 14th Street.

The reporting party/victim saw the suspect in his backyard looking through his patio door. The victim contacted the subject.

The suspect told the victim he was looking for his friend. The victim called the police and the suspect fled.

The victim followed the suspect to the area of 12th Street and California Avenue where the officers attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect fled from the officers and a perimeter was established.

The suspect was located within the containment and taken into custody.

In custody: The suspect refused to provide any information and was booked as John Doe, was arrested for prowling and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $45,850.