]On October 18, 2017 at about 9:26 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Gap -1355 3rd Street Promenade– regarding a petty theft suspect in custody.

Officers determined the suspect entered the store and was recognized by Loss Prevention Staff as a previous theft suspect at this and other store locations.

The suspect selected merchandise, a pair of sandals, from the sales floor and concealed them on his person.

The subject exited the store without paying for any merchandise. Approximately $25.00 worth of merchandise was recovered. The store was desirous of prosecution.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for theft. Davis, Jamal Amir, 34 was booked for shoplifting and warrant. Bail was set at $35,000.