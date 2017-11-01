On October 19, 2017 at about 1:06 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Apple Store -1415 3rd Street Promenade– regarding a petty theft suspect in custody.

Officers determined the suspect entered the store and was monitored by Loss Prevention Staff.

The suspect selected several items from the sales floor and placed them in a bag. The subject exited the store without paying for any merchandise.

Approximately $299.00 worth of merchandise was recovered.

The store was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody. Ghalasi, Sagar, 31 was booked and later issued a citation for shoplifting.