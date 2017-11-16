On October 31, at about 4:19 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 1800 block of 11th Street – alley – in regards to several subjects taking a bicycle apart that was possibly stolen.

Officers arrived and located two bicycles and a subject that was trying to hide behind a car.

The subject was ordered out and found to be on probation for grand theft. A search of his property revealed a narcotics smoking pipe, several items commonly used to commit burglaries – bolt cutters, drill bits, shaved keys, plyers.

The subject could not explain why he was in possession of the items and indicated he had found them. The subject was taken into custody.

Bryan Azael Aceituno, 25, homeless, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property. Bail $500.