On October 6, at about 1:06 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Rite Aid – 2412 Pico Blvd – regarding a theft that just occurred.

The reporting party indicated the suspect was trying to leave the store and had assaulted an employee.

Officers determined the suspect entered the store and was immediately recognized by an employee as a chronic theft suspect. The suspect selected several items from the sales floor and attempted to conceal them.

The employee confronted the suspect about the merchandise. The suspect became upset and punched at the suspect with a closed fist.

The suspect missed and walked out of the store. The suspect was located in an alley north of the 2600 block of Ocean Park Blvd. The suspect was identified by the victim.

Jessica Amber Curlee, 29, homeless was arrested for robbery. Bail was set at $50,000.