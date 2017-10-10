On September 28, at about 8:41 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

The reporting parties indicated a vehicle had struck multiple pedestrians.

The vehicle and suspect driver was detained in the 100 block of Colorado Blvd for an investigation.

Officers determined the suspect got into an argument with a pedestrian as he was seated in his vehicle waiting for a red light.

At some point, the suspect exited his vehicle and approached the pedestrian/victim. The pedestrian punched the suspect in the face.

The suspect retreated back to his car and pulled a knife out. The suspect waved the knife at the victim in a threatening manner.

An uninvolved subject intervened and separated them.

The victim walked away. The suspect entered his car and drove towards the victim striking the victim. The victim was uncooperative and declined any medical attention.

The suspect was taken into custody. A knife was recovered in the suspect’s vehicle. Roberto Hernandez-Campos, 27, from Covina, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and a weapon restriction. Bail was set at $30,000.