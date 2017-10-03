On September 19, at about 8:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Nordstrom –regarding a battery that just occurred.

The reporting party indicated the victim was struck in the face by the suspect and the victim required medical treatment.

The suspect was located in the 1500 block of Ocean Avenue. Officers learned that the victim was walking westbound on Broadway when the suspect approached her.

The suspect yelled at the victim and unprovoked punched the victim in the face. The suspect walked away and then turned back towards the victim. The victim ran from the suspect in to the Nordstrom Store.

The suspect walked away. The suspect was identified by several witnesses and placed under arrest. The victim was transported and treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Dwayne Whichard, 28, from Los Angeles was arrested for battery. Bail was set at $50,000.