On November 2, while patrolling the 1500 block of Ocean Avenue

Officers observed two subjects walking in the middle of the roadway creating a traffic hazard. Officers approached the subjects to speak to them about the violation.

As officers approached, a subject reached into his pant pocket and tried to remove an item from his pocket.

An officer searched the subject’s pocket and recovered a narcotic’s smoking pipe.

The second subject was not in possession of any identification. Both subjects were taken into custody. Wayman Elliot Bright, 28, homeless, was issued a citation for possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Jamie Torres, 22 homeless was issued a citation for jaywalking.