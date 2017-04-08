On March 27, 2017 at about 12:41 p.m.

An officer responded to a radio call for service in the 2500 block of Main Street regarding an encampment violation. The officer spoke with suspect and advised him he was in violation of a municipal code but the suspect was uncooperative and refused to leave. After talking the suspect into leaving, the suspect got up and swung a wooden stick towards the officer two times. The officer blocked the attack and was struck in the forearms. The officer was able to force the suspect to the ground and a struggle ensued. The suspect was eventually taken into custody. The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital. Kevin Dewayne Ellis, 52, from Los Angeles was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.