Safe Routes For School Pedestrian Improvements and Park Planning

for The Future will be topics of discussion at the North of Montana Association (NOMA) community meeting Thursday, May 3, at Montana Branch Library (1704 Montana Avenue). Meet and greet 6:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Guest speakers: Kyle Kozar, City of Santa Monica Bike Share Coordinator, and Shira Mock, Assistant Park Planner. IZO (Interim Zoning Ordinance) Updates will cover R-1 and ADU’s.

NOMA meets each first Thursday of the month. For further information, go to www.smnoma.org

Submitted by Phillis Dudick