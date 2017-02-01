Montana Ave.

NOMA meets February 2

The North of Montana Association (NOMA) monthly meeting will be held Thursday, February 2, at Montana Branch Library, 1704 Montana Avenue. Meeting starts at 7 p.m. with meet & greet reception at 6:30 p.m.

A Forum on Climate Change and Our Community features SMC Professor Bill Selby and presentation by Delia Tyrrell, Civic Spark Fellow/SM Office of Sustainability and The Environment, assisted by Garrett Wong and Samantha Rosenbaum. Climate Action Santa Monica (CASM) will also be represented.

NOMA meets each first Thursday of the month. For further information, go to www.smnoma.org