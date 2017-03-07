Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On February 22, at about 4:25 p.m. while patrolling the area of 300 Santa Monica Blvd an officer observed a vehicle with no license plates and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was identified as stolen out of LAPD-Pacific Division and the driver was found to be driving on a suspended license. A search of the suspect’s person led to the recovery of methamphetamine. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Quintin Sherrod Howze, 25, from North Hollywood, was arrested for grand theft auto, driving on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $20,000.