Nina Waisman Performance in Santa Monica

The Laboratory for Embodied Intelligences will be offering a free public performance in Santa Monica’s 90404 neighborhood the first weekend in June as part of a public performance series.

Please meet by the pedestrian tunnel at 3000 Virginia Ave, right at the corner of Dorchester and Virginia Aves. Performance runtime is 30 minutes. They will then walk to nearby Gandara Park for microbial pow-wow, conversations with members of the Laboratory for Embodied Intelligences, and a reception.

Following a thrilling year in SETI Institute’s Artist in Residence Program, Nina Waisman has brought her Laboratory for Embodied Intelligences (LEI) to The 18th Street Arts Center. She is joined by founding member and movement expert Flora Wiegmann. In Spring of 2017, LEI will be offering site-specific performances, along with workshops that offer perspective-shifting meditations and embodiment exercises to the public. Both activities aim to make physically palpable LEI’s ongoing discoveries around the following questions: How can humans “try on” non-human behaviors in order to perceive them viscerally, gaining knowledge unavailable through classic data analysis? What can we learn from the highly successful behaviors and communication methods our microbial colleagues and ancestors employ? How do animal and human logics and languages compare to microbial behaviors?

Nina Waisman’s residency and its associated collaborative public events and performances are made possible with funding from the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Department, the California Arts Council, and The James Irvine Foundation. Collaborators and Performers with the Laboratory for Embodied Intelligences: Vanessa Baish Jonathan Bryant Alfonso Cervera Hyosun Choi Hyoin Jun Nehara Kalev Murphia Moore Jasmine Orpilla Gabriela Simon Juliana Snapper Micaela Taylor Flora Wiegmann Miles Brenninkmeijer Natali Micciche.

June 3, 4 – 5 p.m.

