Police search for woman who stabbed 7-11 employee

By Kate Cagle

Daily Press Staff Writer

Police are looking for an unknown, dark haired woman who stabbed a 7-11 employee in the chest Tuesday morning. It happened at 6:03 a.m. at 1600 Santa Monica Blvd, the same store where a Santa Monica Police Department officer was violently attacked in October of last year.

Police say a white woman in her twenties walked into the store and tried to steal merchandise. She initially left when a store clerk told her to leave but then came back. When the clerk confronted her for the second time, the woman took out a sharp object and sliced the victim, according to police. She took off running toward Santa Monica Boulevard and vanished down Alley 16.

Firefighters gave medical aid to the victim who is expected to recover from the stab wound.

The suspect is about 5’2” tall, thin building and has short black hair. She was wearing grey sweat pants, a dark gray “Nirvana” t-shirt and a multi-colored hoodie during the attack.

Anyone with information should call Detective Cooper at (310) 458-8478 or Sergeant Sumlin at (310) 458-8437.

New Year’s Eve:

Firefighters saved a family from their burning home at 2517 6th Street in the Ocean Park neighborhood. It took 32 firefighters about twenty minutes to put out the fire. One of the family members was burned but should be okay. No firefighters were hurt. Investigators believe the fire started in the basement utility area but the cause is still under investigation.

kate@smdp.com