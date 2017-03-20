P.J. O’Rourke, a quintessential voice on American politics and culture, will give his essential take on the recent stranger-than-fiction (and stranger-than-fact) presidential campaign when he talks about his new book How the Hell Did This Happen?: The Election of 2016.

Live Talks Los Angeles presents O’Rourke in conversation just two months into Trump’s term. O’Rourke has written 18 books on subjects as diverse as politics and cars and etiquette and economics. Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance both reached #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. He is a contributing editor at the Weekly Standard, H. L. Mencken Research Fellow at the Cato Institute, a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, and a columnist for The Stansberry Digest investment letter.

This election cycle was so absurd that the celebrated political satirist, journalist, and diehard Republican O’Rourke endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. As O’Rourke put it, “America is experiencing the most severe outbreak of mass psychosis since the Salem witch trials of 1692. So why not put Hillary on the dunking stool?” In his latest book, O’Rourke brings his critical eye and inimitable voice to some seriously risky business. He surveys the full cast of presidential candidates including everyone you’ve already forgotten and everyone you still wish you could forget.

