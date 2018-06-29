New Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has been formally sworn in.

Moore took the oath Thursday in a ceremony at the Los Angeles Police Academy.

Moore is the Police Department’s 57th chief and replaces Charlie Beck, who retired Wednesday on his 65th birthday.

Beck and his predecessor, Bill Bratton, were on hand to see Moore’s wife, Cindy, pin stars on his collar. Moore’s daughter, Haley, pinned on his chief’s badge.

The formal ceremony followed a quick swearing-in Wednesday immediately after the City Council confirmed his selection.

Moore joined the LAPD in 1981 and rose through the ranks.