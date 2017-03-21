On March 8, at about 11:04 a.m.

Officers responded to Urban Outfitters at 1440 3rd Street Promenade regarding a subject removing security sensors from merchandise. Officer met with the store manager who told officers the suspect was removing security sensors from the clothing and entering the fitting room. Officers waited outside for the suspect and saw him exit the store without paying for any merchandise. The suspect was wearing several of the items. Approximately $390 worth of merchandise was recovered. The store was desirous of prosecution and the suspect was taken into custody. Andrew William Berry, 34, homeless was arrested for shoplifting and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $5,000.