On June 15, at about 3:25 a.m.

While patrolling the 900 block of 4th Street an officer saw a subject standing near an open trunk of a vehicle. As the officer approached, the subject closed the trunk and walked off. The officer saw a black duffle bag left behind on the floor next to the trunk of the vehicle. The subject was detained. The subject admitted that the vehicle he was standing next to was not his. The owner/victim of the vehicle was located. The victim told officers the black duffle bag found outside of the vehicle was left in the backseat of the vehicle and various coins were missing from the center console. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident. Anthony Demetrius Rozelle, 43, from Los Angeles, was arrested for petty theft, tampering with a vehicle and probation violation. Bail was set at $90,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.