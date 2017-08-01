On Tuesday, August 1, neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles County are invited to join forces with thousands of communities’ nationwide for the 34th Annual “National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Department. The event will involve more than 10,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world. More than 35 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” on August 1, 2017.

National Night Out is a nationwide crime and drug prevention awareness campaign design to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts. It strengthens neighborhood spirit and law enforcement- community partnership to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting crimes.

On August 1, 2017, residents in neighborhoods throughout the County and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement. Many neighborhoods throughout the County will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, and flashlight walks. Listed below are the Department’s patrol stations that will be hosting or participating in various activities in their respective station areas. Although the official date for National Night Out is August 1, 2017, some stations have scheduled their Community Night Out events on different dates as indicated.

Santa Monica will host two events at local parks, both from 6 – 8 p.m.

Events will be held at Clover Park, 2600 Ocean Park Blvd. and Reed Park, 1133 7th Street.

Visit www.santamonicapd.org for more information.

— Submitted by SMPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department