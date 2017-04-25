Palisades Park

On April 26, the City of Santa Monica will celebrate National Arbor Day by planting six new trees in Palisades Park.

This year’s Arbor Day volunteers will plant three Italian stone pines (Pinus pinea) and three New Zealand Christmas trees (Metrosideros excelsus). The planting will take place in Palisades Park near Ocean and Marguerita Avenues, and will be preceded by the official launch of Santa Monica’s Heritage Tree Program.

The following organizations will participate in the tree planting event: The City’s Urban Forest Task Force, Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica, UCLA Circle K Kiwanis Club, Santa Monica Lions Club, Santa Monica Bay Women’s Club, Soroptimists Club, Santa Monica Breakfast Club, Santa Monica Jaycees, Y’s Men Club of Santa Monica, Rotary Club of Santa Monica, and the Santa Monica High School Key Club.

Founded in 1872 by J. Sterling Morton, Arbor Day celebrates the benefits of trees. This year marks the 145th anniversary of Arbor Day and Santa Monica’s 36th year as a Tree City USA, an honor given by the Arbor Day Foundation for Santa Monica’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

Palisades Park at Marguerita and Ocean Avenues on Wednesday, April 26 at 3 p.m.

RSVP to trees@smgov.net.