On Dec. 28, 2016 at about 12:15 p.m.

Officer responded to a radio call for service at the 1300 3rd Street Promenade regarding a theft that occurred at Bellagio Shoes – 120 Broadway. The suspect was followed by the store manager and pointed out to the officers. Officers detained the suspect who had a baby stroller with an infant for an investigation. Officers determined the suspect concealed merchandise in the stroller and exited the store without paying for anything. The store manager confronted the suspect outside the store. The suspect denied stealing merchandise. The manager was able to retrieve the merchandise and told the suspect she could no longer enter the store. The suspect walked away eastbound on Broadway. As the manager was back into the store, the suspect approached from behind and struck the manager multiple times with a closed fist. The suspect left the child in the stroller while she assaulted the manager. The suspect was taken into custody. Additional stolen items from other retail establishments were located. The suspect was a nanny for the child and the child was returned to the custody of the parents.

Mailiane Marie-Pierre Agnimel, 23, was arrested for receiving stolen property, shoplifting and child endangerment. Bail was set at $100,000.