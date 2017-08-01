Renaissance Music with a Message

On Monday afternoon staff and patients at Providence Saint John’s Health Center welcomed Bronx singing groups, Renaissance Music with a Message. The group is on their annual Summer Tour performing classic songs along with innovative originals, and wanted to stop by St. Johns to meet and perform for the patients. The group of girls performed various songs highlighting tough issues such as violence and homelessness. Music with a Message is among the many programs sponsored by the youth center in New York.

