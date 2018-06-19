Music for all ages will be featured Thursday, June 21, NOMA’s Make Music Day site in Palisades Park (Ocean Avenue at Georgina Street). Festivities from 5 to 8:30 pm begin with Captain Dan & Friends (children’s music & variety jazz) at 5 p.m.

Other performers include MAUROCK (classical guitar), THE ABC’s (Beatles sing-a-long), troubadour Larry Covin (cabaret/pop), closing with THE WILDE-HARTMANS (classic rock & beyond) from 7:30 – 8:30 pm.

The North of Montana Association invites you to bring a picnic and enjoy the summer solstice. For further information, go to www.smnoma.org or www.makemusicla.org