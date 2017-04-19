Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident near the Santa Monica Pier.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, an older woman driving a silver BMW hit several vehicles and a cyclist on Ocean Ave.

Officers said several 9-1-1 calls at about 2:40 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision near Ocean and Colorado. A vehicle traveling northbound on Ocean Avenue in the second lane was reported to have sideswiped one vehicle, rear ended another and then sideswiped a third. The car then collided with a bicyclist.

“The bicyclist rolled off the hood of the vehicle at impact and sustained head trauma,” said Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez. “He has been transported to a local hospital. The driver complained of chest pains and injuries from the airbag deployment. The driver was also transported to a local hospital. SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team (MART) is investigating the matter.”

Initial reports said the driver was also involved with an accident at Moomat Ahiko Way and Ocean Ave. prior to the crash at Ocean and Colorado.

Officials alerted the public to the road closure at about 3 p.m. and estimated it would take four hours to clear.

The investigation is ongoing.