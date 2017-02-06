Mt. Olive

The Barber of Seville

Give your Valentine the gift of beauty and laughter for Valentine’s Day week. Linda Jackson and The Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera present Gioachino Rossini’s masterpiece comic opera in Italian with English Supertitles, The Barber of Seville on Friday Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., Saturday Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m., Saturday Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. & Sunday Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (1343 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, 90405). The Opera features an outstanding cast and Stage Direction by Linda Jackson. Advanced tickets are a suggested donation of $25. Tickets at the door are $35.

The award-winning Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera, founded in 2008 by sopranos Ella Lee and Linda Jackson, is a non-profit theatrical organization dedicated to the sole purpose of preserving the operatic art form by producing operas that bring the excitement, beauty, and passion of the world’s most beloved masterpieces to residents of Los Angeles, California and surrounding communities.

The Barber of Seville is a comic romp about two lovers’ quest to marry along with the help from the go-to town barber, in spite of fierce opposition of a highly motivated and very powerful rival.

To purchase tickets, call (310) 570-6448 or visit losangelesmet.com.