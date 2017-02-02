Los Angeles

Metro Launches redesigned website with improved Trip Planner

After several months of testing and input from the public, the redesigned and updated metro.net has been launched. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) incorporated user feedback to improve the site design and functionality, making it easier for customers to access the information they want on the devices they use most.

“Our data shows approximately 75 percent of metro.net’s visitors are looking for information on how to ride our buses and trains,” said Metro Board Chair John Fasana. “They want access to maps, fare info, and Nextrip. For that reason, we’ve made sure that the focus is on a new Trip Planner.”

Metro’s Trip Planner has been rebuilt from the ground up and now provides more transit options and service alerts as part of the itinerary. Both scheduled and real-time arrivals for Metro are included, as well as service data from the 24 municipal transit agencies in Los Angeles County that accept TAP cards.

More than 65 percent of customers access metro.net from a mobile device, so the website has been re-engineered to ensure trip planning requires fewer clicks while remaining readable on a small screen.

“Even after the launch of the new website, improvements will continue in the coming months,” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “Metro will add more real-time data, as well as integrate Metro Bike Share and park-and-ride information into the Trip Planner.”