Emergency service providers will stage a fake metro crash on Sunday to practice and coordinate emergency responses.

Metro is planning to simulate a bus vs. train accident at 5th and Colorado between about 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Officials said setup for the drill will begin at about 5:30 with the drill starting at 7 a.m. Roads in the immediate area will be closed for the duration of the exercise.

A Big Blue Bus will be stages across one of the tracks but the other will remain open. A mock Command Post with unified command and representatives from multiple agencies will be on scene. Participating Agencies include the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Santa Monica Fire Department, Metro, Santa Monica Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Big Blue Bus. Metro is the coordinating entity and SMPD is responsible for local traffic control and collision investigation.

Metro organizes quarterly safety drills across the train network

“This is really an opportunity to reach out to other jurisdictions and work with them in terms of response times and responsibilities and roles,” said Metro spokesman Rick Jager.

Sequence of Events:

5:30 a.m., Traffic services personnel arrive on post to begin shutting down designated areas.

6 – 6:30 a.m., Bus and train will be staged

7 a.m., Exercise commences

9:05 a.m., Exercise concludes

10 a.m., Station reopens

Traffic Impacts: