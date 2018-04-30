Community Workshop: Paper Flower Wreaths with Makers Mess

Get creative and crafty and learn how to make paper flower wreaths at the City of Malibu Community Services Department’s creative workshop on Friday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at Bluffs Park in the Michael Landon Center (24250 Pacific Coast Highway).

The Community Services Department offers Creative, Health & Wellness and Informative Workshops to the community. Participants in the Paper Flower Wreaths workshop led by Makers Mess will create a unique paper flower wreath to grace the front door, a crown for an upcoming festival or a picture frame. This is the perfect opportunity to create and share a unique gift for Mother’s Day.

The workshop is suited for all ages. The workshop fee is $10 per person and pre-registration is required. To register for a community workshop visit MalibuCity.org/Register. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/SpringWorkshops or call (310) 456.2489, ext. 239.

Community Workshop: Beginning Texas Two Step

Kick up your heels and learn the Texas Two-Step at the City of Malibu Community Services Department’s Beginning Texas Two-Step workshop on Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center (24250 Pacific Coast Highway).

The Community Services Department offers Creative, Health & Wellness, and Informative Workshops to the community. Participants in the Beginning Texas Two-Step workshop led by MC Callaghan will have fun learning one of the most popular and easy dance styles because it has a very natural rhythmic style. During the workshop, the instructor will concentrate on the fundamentals, followed by popular underarm turns and more classic patterns. Singles and couples are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

The workshop is suited for ages 18 and over. The workshop fee is $30 per person and pre-registration is required. To register for a community workshop visit MalibuCity.org/Register. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/SpringWorkshops or call 310-456-2489, ext. 239.