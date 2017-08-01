On July 19 at about 12:46 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to a robbery at the CVS (2505 Santa Monica Blvd). The suspect entered the store wearing a mask and approached a register. The suspect began mumbling and stated to the clerk, “Cash.” The suspect handed the clerk a note that said, “Hand me all cash from the register please and thank you.” Another nearby employee called the police and upon police arrival the store was evacuated of its employees and customers. The suspect exited the store still wearing the mask and holding the demand note. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Robert Theron Bartlett, 22, from Sacramento was arrested for robbery. Bail was set at $50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.