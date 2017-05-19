With the summer entertainment season rapidly approaching, local officials want to remind Santa Monicans of the options for recreation just down the beach in Marina Del Rey.

Marina del Rey is the hot spot for summer fun said organizers.

“Marina del Rey is a popular recreational destination offering all of what visitors love about Southern California,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of the Marina del Rey Convention & Visitors Bureau. “L.A.’s Marina continues to thrive as an active waterfront playground for both visitors and LA locals who enjoy the Marina’s resort-style amenities like dining with sparkling marina views and on-the-water activities like sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, parasailing, sportfishing, yacht charters, and paddleboarding.”

The Marina is easy to get to for locals. Several large parking lots are about a 20-minute drive or the facilities are accessible via a short bike ride along the beach.

The Big Blue Bus also offers route 18, which takes riders from downtown Santa Monica straight to the heart of the Marina.

California Yacht Club’s Sunset Sailing Series Regatta

Wednesday’s from 6 – 8:00 p.m.

Free

The annual summer series is back with the boat races! As long as you have a view of the Marina’s main channel (Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s village are popular viewing spots) you’ll catch a part of the race. Or, join on of Hornblower’s Sunset Cocktail Cruises, timed perfectly each Wednesday to see the regatta, an optional prime-vantage point cocktail cruise is 2 hours, and $37 per guest.

“Beach Eats” Food Truck Thursdays

Thursday’s, Starting May 18th

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Marina (Mother’s) Beach Parking Lot, 4101 Admiralty Way

$2-$20 depending on items

From now through September 28th a rotating selection of yummy food trucks with sell their select snacks in the parking lot at Marina Beach every Thursday. Bring chairs or a blanket for a picnic on the beach, or snag a table under the lot’s pavilion. Some trucks kicking off the first days will feature India Jones Chow Truck, Rolln Lobster, Chancho’s Tacos, and Blast Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream—yum! To find a detailed schedule of the food trucks, go to lotmom.com/beacheats.

MarinaFest

Saturday & Sunday, May 20-21st

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way

Free

The Marina presents its annual MarinaFest at Burton Chace Park! Each day features yacht displays, an in-boat water show, live music, a DJ, vendors, wine & beer garden, historic water tours, kid’s activities, and on Sunday—a classic car show.

“Killer Rides” Car Show Series

Last Sunday of each Month, (May 28th, June

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Killer Shrimp 4211 Admiralty Way, Parking Lot

Free

Killer Shrimp Restaurant & Bar picks up their summer car show tradition for its 6th year! Featuring classics to hot rods, exotic autos to motorcycles, this is a display you won’t want to miss. Prizes will be awarded to best in show per category, so if you want to submit your own killer ride email infor@killershrimp.com. There will be live music and free hot dogs from Killer Shrimp’s Partner and L.A. classic, Tail o’ the Pup. Easy to attend, it’s held in the Killer Shrimp’s parking lot, and free to all those interested in scoping it out.

Kahanamoku Klassic Marina del Rey

Saturday, June 3rd

All Day

Marina (Mother’s) Beach, 4101 Admiralty Way

Free

The Southern California Outrigger Racing Association puts on their annual canoe event right at the Marina. Each race course will carry depending on skill level, but the full Open Race runs 11 miles outside the Marina break wall. Head to Marina Beach to watch the event, and head to http://www.scora.org/ for more information.

ARTsea

Saturday, June 10th

12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Marina (Mother’s) Beach 4101 Admiralty Way

Free

The Marina turns into a pop-up arts district for that day with the debut of ARTsea, a creative arts festival. Expect live music, arts vendors, creative installations, galleries, workshops, food trucks, wine garden, and more! The Beach Shuttle, Free Ride, and WaterBus will all be made available for easier commute. For a detailed schedule and further information, visit http://www.visitmarinadelrey.com/events/art-sea/

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4th

9:20 p.m.

Free

Celebrate your Independence Day with one of the best fireworks displays in Los Angeles! Watch from the shore (prime spots listed below) or join a cruise for front-row seat to the celebration.

Best viewing spots in the Marina:

Fisherman’s village – 13755 Fiji Way

Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way

Marina (Mother’s) Beach – 4101 Admiralty Way

Marina del Rey’s Free Summer Concert Series

Thursday’s & Saturdays, July 6th – August 26th

Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way

Free

This free summer concert series at Burton Chace Park–a 10 acre park surrounded on 3 sides by the marina waters features “symphonic Thursdays”, “pop Saturdays”, for times and a schedule of the following months line up, visit http://www.visitmarinadelrey.com/2017/01/01/marina-del-reys-free-summer-concert-series/

Jennifer Bradley a Santa Monica resident says, this is “the highlight of my summer, opera by the shore.” What could be better?

Summer Movie Nights

July 8th, 22cd ; August 5th, 19th

Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way

Free

Nothing says summer like a movie out under the stars—the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors puts on a series of movie nights in the Marina. Bring picnics, friends, and family to the outdoor movie screenings. Movie choices line up to come.