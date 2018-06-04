Marina Del Rey’s summer entertainment series has already begun with the popular Beach Eats program but continues into July with several live music events.

May 31, June 7+ — Beach Eats

Beach Eats is a weekly food truck gathering at Marina “Mother’s” Beach on summer Thursdays through September 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. New this year, enjoy live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. while you picnic by the sea! Bring your own beach chair and enjoy the free show. Visitmarinadelrey.com/beacheats.

June 2, 3+ — Weekend Concerts at Fisherman’s Village

Break out your dancing shoes! Enjoy free concerts on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at Fisherman’s Village. Spring and summer hours: 2-5 p.m. June’s lineup: http://bit.ly/FVjune18.

June 6+ — Sunset Cocktail Cruises

Returning June 6: Hornblower’s seasonal mid-week sunset cocktail cruises! Enjoy a fun, low-cost harbor cruise on Wednesdays and Thursdays through October 25. Wednesday sailings are timed to watch the California Yacht Club’s Sunset Series regattas, which run through August. https://www.hornblower.com/home/mdr.

June 8+ — KJAZZ Nothin’ But the Blues Cruises

Jazz up your weekend with cool tunes from hot regional blues musicians. Hornblower Cruises & Events offers this summer series of live music cruises in the scenic Marina del Rey harbor. Dance under the stars, sip craft cocktails, and enjoy a gourmet seated dinner with your date or group. Reserve early. https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/mdr+friday-night-blues-cruise.

June 9 — Pride Pool Party, Saturday Boathouse

The Marina del Rey Hotel expands is annual summer pool party series, Sunday Boathouse, with special themed events on periodic Saturdays, too! Up first is Pride at the Marina on June 9, held in celebration of L.A. Pride Week. Party poolside noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, with rainbow Sno Cones, cocktails, bites, and beats by Grammy-winning remixer, producer, and DJ Dave Audé on the pool deck. Tickets, $20, on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-at-the-marina-tickets-45866904145?aff=efbeventtix.

June 10 — Sunday Boathouse

The Marina del Rey Hotel annually offers a summertime series of Sunday pool parties (open to the public). Come for DJ entertainment, themed events, and poolside bites and libations. No cover charge! This year, the events stretch from May 27 through September 2. https://www.marinadelreyhotel.com/our-hotel/sunday-boat-house-event.

June 19+ — Beachside BBQ

This summer, head to the patio at Beachside Restaurant & Bar for a special barbecue menu offered once per month, 5-9 p.m. Savor classics like brisket, pulled pork, hot links, corn on the cob, mac ‘n’ cheese, and other tasty delights. Enjoy views of the sunset and Marina Beach while you dine alfresco. https://www.jamaicabayinn.com/marina-del-rey-hotel/summer-events.

June 21+ — Marina del Rey WaterBus

The Marina del Rey WaterBus operates June 21–September 3, 2018. Rides are just $1 each way. Service is offered Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Bikes and strollers are allowed. Sorry, no pets. Download a map at visitmarinadelrey.com/transportation.

July 12+ — Marina del Rey Summer Concerts

The annual summer concert series in Burton Chace Park kicks off July 12. Details at visitmarinadelrey.com/concerts.

Through July 1 — Sunset Vestige @ Burton Chace Park

A cloud of vibrant streamers greets visitors to Burton W. Chace Park through July 1, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, and local artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics. Shearn’s Sunset Vestige is a 5,000-square-foot Skynet piece consisting of more than 40,000 streamers that dance on the ocean breeze. The vibrant artwork emulates the glow of a California sunset, contrasting with the serene, coastal ambiance of Marina del Rey. You’ll find it at the far end of the park, along the Main Channel. http://beaches.lacounty.gov/sunsetvestige.

Submitted by Kendra Strey Marina del Rey Convention & Visitors Bureau

Communications Manager