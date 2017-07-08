On June 29, 2017 at about 4:33 a.m.

Officers responded Santa Monica Pier regarding a subject vandalizing cars in a beach parking lot. As officers arrived, they located the suspect who was positively identified by a witness. Officers determining an employee of the parking booth in Lot 1 South saw the suspect walking in the lot, remove a sharp object from his clothing and vandalized several vehicles. The owner/victim of one of the vehicles was located and the victim confirmed his car was vandalized and was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody. Jamil Eugene Nasir, 39, homeless was arrested for vandalism. Bail was set at $500.

