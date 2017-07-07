On June 28, at about 9:26 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of an attempted grand theft auto in the area of 4th Street and Wilshire Blvd. Officers spoke with the victim. The victim state she was in her car waiting for a red light at 11th Street and Wilshire Blvd. While she was waiting, the suspect walked up to the front of the car and looked at the victim. The suspect walked to the driver’s side door and tried to open the door. The door was locked and the suspect became agitated. The suspect began to yell at the victim to get out of the car. The suspect was unable to get into the car and walked away. The victim was able to drive away and call the police. Officers in the area of 18th Street and Arizona Avenue located the suspect. The victim was able to identify the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody. Robert Darnell Brown, 27, from Los Angeles was arrested for carjacking and a parole violation. He was denied bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.